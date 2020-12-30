A Director at Apogee (APOG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Apogee (APOG), Bernard Aldrich, sold shares of APOG for $650.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $34.56 and a one-year low of $13.77. APOG’s market cap is $862 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30. Currently, Apogee has an average volume of 219.31K.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the design and development of glass and metal products and for enclosing commercial buildings, farming and displays. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates glass used in customized window and curtain wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides building glass and curtain wall installation services. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, finishes and fabricates the aluminum frames used in customized window, curtain wall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for framing and display applications. Apogee Enterprises was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.