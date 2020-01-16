A Director at Amyris is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Amyris (AMRS), John Doerr, exercised options to buy 4,877,386 AMRS shares at $2.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $14M.

Following this transaction John Doerr’s holding in the company was increased by 25.93% to a total of $70.35 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amyris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.95 million and GAAP net loss of $57.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $1.87.

Starting in February 2019, AMRS received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Amyris has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.