A Director at Amphenol is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Amphenol (APH), Edward Jepsen, exercised options to buy 6,666 APH shares at $21.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $143.3K.

Following Edward Jepsen’s last APH Buy transaction on November 21, 2012, the stock climbed by 68.4%. This is Jepsen’s first Buy trade following 16 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $110.24 and a one-year low of $83.78. APH’s market cap is $28.92B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.87.

Six different firms, including Citigroup and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Amphenol has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.