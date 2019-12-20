A Director at Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP), Carl Pforzheimer, sold shares of AP for $59.54K.

In addition to Carl Pforzheimer, one other AP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an average volume of 34.55K. The company has a one-year high of $4.92 and a one-year low of $2.79.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $85.95K worth of AP shares and purchased $15K worth of AP shares. The insider sentiment on Ampco-Pittsburgh has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carl Pforzheimer's trades have generated a -4.5% average return based on past transactions.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing business segment.