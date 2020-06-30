A Director at Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP), Carl Pforzheimer, bought shares of AP for $56.9K.

Following this transaction Carl Pforzheimer’s holding in the company was increased by 78.86% to a total of $148.1K. This is Pforzheimer’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Currently, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an average volume of 49.98K. The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $1.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing business segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals throughout the world. The Air and Liquid Processing segment oggers finned tube and plate finned heat exchange coils for the commercial and industrial construction, process, and utility industries. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, PA.