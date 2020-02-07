A Director at AmerisourceBergen is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Kathleen Hyle, exercised options to sell 5,000 ABC shares at $37.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $450K.

In addition to Kathleen Hyle, one other ABC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AmerisourceBergen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $47.86 billion and quarterly net profit of $188 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.39 billion and had a net profit of $394 million. The company has a one-year high of $94.75 and a one-year low of $70.55. ABC’s market cap is $19.04B and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.86.

The insider sentiment on AmerisourceBergen has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments.