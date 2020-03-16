A Director at AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Dermot Mark Durcan, bought shares of ABC for $101.2K.

Following this transaction Dermot Mark Durcan’s holding in the company was increased by 29.58% to a total of $483K. This is Durcan’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MU back in November 2016

Based on AmerisourceBergen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $47.86 billion and quarterly net profit of $188 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.39 billion and had a net profit of $394 million. The company has a one-year high of $97.50 and a one-year low of $70.55. ABC’s market cap is $18.53B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.00.

Four different firms, including Argus Research and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.14M worth of ABC shares and purchased $101.2K worth of ABC shares. The insider sentiment on AmerisourceBergen has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments.