A Director at Ameriserv Financial (ASRV) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Ameriserv Financial (ASRV), Robert L. Wise, bought shares of ASRV for $686.

Based on Ameriserv Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.32 million and quarterly net profit of $669K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.45 million and had a net profit of $1.93 million. ASRV’s market cap is $71.81M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.16. Currently, Ameriserv Financial has an average volume of 12.47K.

The insider sentiment on Ameriserv Financial has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. Its principal activities consist of owning and operating subsidiaries, such as AmeriServ Financial Bank, AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services Co. and AmeriServ Life Insurance.