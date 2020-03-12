A Director at Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), Robert P. Lynch, bought shares of ABCB for $128.7K.

Following Robert P. Lynch’s last ABCB Buy transaction on April 21, 2010, the stock climbed by 15.6%. Following this transaction Robert P. Lynch’s holding in the company was increased by 2.67% to a total of $5.08 million.

Based on Ameris Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $249 million and quarterly net profit of $61.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a net profit of $43.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.90 and a one-year low of $23.16. Currently, Ameris Bancorp has an average volume of 381.85K.

Starting in September 2019, ABCB received 12 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Piper Sandler and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ameris Bancorp has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert P. Lynch's trades have generated a 80.4% average return based on past transactions.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance.