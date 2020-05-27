A Director at Ameriprise Financial (AMP) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Robert Francis Sharpe, sold shares of AMP for $141K.

Following Robert Francis Sharpe’s last AMP Sell transaction on March 17, 2017, the stock climbed by 18.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $180.85 and a one-year low of $80.01. Currently, Ameriprise Financial has an average volume of 966.26K. AMP’s market cap is $17.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $146.38, reflecting a 0.5% upside.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company. The company provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection; and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full service brokerage and banking services, primarily to retail clients through the company’s financial advisors. The Asset Management segment provides investment advice and investment products to retail and institutional clients. It also provides products and services on a global scale through two complementary asset management businesses: Columbia Management and Threadneedle. The Columbia Management business primarily provides U.S. domestic products and services and Threadneedle primarily provides international investment products and services. Its international retail products are primarily provided through third-party financial institutions. The segments retail products include mutual funds and variable product funds underlying insurance and annuity separate accounts. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products of RiverSource Life companies to retail clients. The Protection segment offers a variety of protection products to address the protection and risk management needs of the company’s retail clients, including life, DI, and property-casualty insurance. The Corporate & Other segment consists of net investment income on corporate level assets, including excess capital held in the company’s subsidiaries and other unallocated equity and other revenues from various investments as well as unallocated corporate expenses. Ameriprise Financial was founded by John Tappan in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.