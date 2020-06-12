A Director at American Woodmark (AMWD) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at American Woodmark (AMWD), Vance Tang, bought shares of AMWD for $432.5K.

Following this transaction Vance Tang’s holding in the company was increased by 51.77% to a total of $1.3 million.

The company has a one-year high of $117.70 and a one-year low of $35.30. AMWD’s market cap is $1.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.70. Currently, American Woodmark has an average volume of 184.04K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.67, reflecting a -2.4% downside.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces brands. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb, and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.