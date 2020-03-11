A Director at American Outdoor Brands is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Barry Monheit, exercised options to buy 20,000 AOBC shares at $3.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $63.4K.

This recent transaction increases Barry Monheit’s holding in the company by 26.8% to a total of $597K. This is Monheit’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on American Outdoor Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $167 million and quarterly net profit of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $162 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. Currently, American Outdoor Brands has an average volume of 909.69K. The company has a one-year high of $10.94 and a one-year low of $5.41.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments.