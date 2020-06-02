A Director at American Financial Group (AFG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at American Financial Group (AFG), Kenneth Ambrecht, bought shares of AFG for $239.5K.

Following this transaction Kenneth Ambrecht’s holding in the company was increased by 11.32% to a total of $2.64 million. This is Ambrecht’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SPB back in July 2018

The company has a one-year high of $115.03 and a one-year low of $44.01. AFG’s market cap is $5.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $71.50, reflecting a -14.6% downside.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.