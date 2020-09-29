A Director at American Equity Investment Life (AEL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at American Equity Investment Life (AEL), David Mulcahy, bought shares of AEL for $195.6K.

Following David Mulcahy’s last AEL Buy transaction on February 18, 2016, the stock climbed by 8.2%. Following this transaction David Mulcahy’s holding in the company was increased by 9.22% to a total of $2.51 million.

The company has a one-year high of $34.16 and a one-year low of $9.07. Currently, American Equity Investment Life has an average volume of 593.49K. AEL’s market cap is $1.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $24.50, reflecting a -16.2% downside.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. engages in the development and sale of annuity and life insurance products through its subsidiaries. It focuses on issuing fixed index and fixed rate annuities. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.