A Director at American Eagle (AEO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at American Eagle (AEO), Noel Joseph Spiegel, bought shares of AEO for $97K.

This recent transaction increases Noel Joseph Spiegel’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $96.6K. This is Spiegel’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on RDN back in May 2019

Based on American Eagle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and quarterly net profit of $4.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $76.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $8.50. AEO’s market cap is $1.61B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.99.

Starting in March 2020, AEO received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand.