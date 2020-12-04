A Director at Ameresco is Exercising Options

On December 2 it was reported that a Director at Ameresco (AMRC), Francis Wisneski, exercised options to sell 10,000 AMRC shares at $8.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $443.2K.

In addition to Francis Wisneski, 18 other AMRC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Francis Wisneski has reported another 4 Sell trades on AMRC for a total of $924.8K.

Based on Ameresco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $283 million and quarterly net profit of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $8.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.00 and a one-year low of $13.38. AMRC’s market cap is $2.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.40, reflecting a -6.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $25.69M worth of AMRC shares and purchased $182.1K worth of AMRC shares. The insider sentiment on Ameresco has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation, and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure; and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar Distributed Generation sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants; and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-PV. The company was founded by George P. Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.