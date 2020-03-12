A Director at Ameresco (AMRC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ameresco (AMRC), Francis Wisneski, sold shares of AMRC for $104.2K.

Following Francis Wisneski’s last AMRC Sell transaction on December 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.2%. In addition to Francis Wisneski, one other AMRC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ameresco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $307 million and quarterly net profit of $22.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $11.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $13.11. AMRC’s market cap is $923M and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.04.

The insider sentiment on Ameresco has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.