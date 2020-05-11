A Director at Ameresco (AMRC) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Ameresco (AMRC), Francis Wisneski, sold shares of AMRC for $115K.

Following Francis Wisneski’s last AMRC Sell transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%. In addition to Francis Wisneski, one other AMRC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ameresco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $212 million and quarterly net profit of $6.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a net profit of $4.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $13.11. AMRC’s market cap is $934 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.75, reflecting a -27.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ameresco has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation, and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure; and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar Distributed Generation sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants; and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-PV. The company was founded by George P. Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.