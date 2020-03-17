A Director at Amedisys (AMED) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Amedisys (AMED), Bruce Perkins, bought shares of AMED for $306.3K.

Following Bruce Perkins’ last AMED Buy transaction on May 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 28.9%. Following this transaction Bruce Perkins’ holding in the company was increased by 8.55% to a total of $3.48 million.

Based on Amedisys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $501 million and quarterly net profit of $27.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $434 million and had a net profit of $27.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $202.76 and a one-year low of $106.65. AMED’s market cap is $4.43B and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.68.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AMED with a $215.00 price target. Six different firms, including Credit Suisse and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Amedisys has been neutral according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bruce Perkins' trades have generated a 35.1% average return based on past transactions.

