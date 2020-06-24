A Director at Ambarella is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Ambarella (AMBA), Chenming Hu, exercised options to buy 1,112 AMBA shares at $9.99 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.11K.

Following this transaction Chenming Hu’s holding in the company was increased by 3.48% to a total of $1.64 million. In addition to Chenming Hu, 2 other AMBA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ambarella’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.65 million and GAAP net loss of -$15,463,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $73.59 and a one-year low of $36.02. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 533.21K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $60.00, reflecting a -17.7% downside. Four different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Imperial Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $719.3K worth of AMBA shares and purchased $11.11K worth of AMBA shares. The insider sentiment on Ambarella has been negative according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.