A Director at AM Castle & Co (CTAM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at AM Castle & Co (CTAM), Jonathan Mellin, bought shares of CTAM for $36.13K.

This recent transaction increases Jonathan Mellin’s holding in the company by 560.2% to a total of $99.08K.

Currently, AM Castle & Co has an average volume of 82. The company has a one-year high of $6.99 and a one-year low of $0.20.

A.M. Castle & Co. distributes metal supply chain services, principally serving the producer durable equipment, commercial aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, and retail sectors of the global economy. It focuses on the aerospace and defense, power generation, mining, heavy industrial equipment, and general manufacturing industries, as well as general engineering applications. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.