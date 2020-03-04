A Director at Alpha Pro Tech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Alpha Pro Tech (APT), John Ritota, exercised options to sell 10,000 APT shares at $1.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $234.5K.

Following John Ritota’s last APT Sell transaction on March 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.5%. In addition to John Ritota, 5 other APT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $41.59 and a one-year low of $3.20. APT’s market cap is $206.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 84.57.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets.