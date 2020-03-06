A Director at Alpha Pro Tech (APT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Alpha Pro Tech (APT), Russell Manock, sold shares of APT for $550.8K.

In addition to Russell Manock, 9 other APT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.59 and a one-year low of $3.20. APT’s market cap is $206.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 72.59.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $38.71M worth of APT shares and purchased $262.7K worth of APT shares. The insider sentiment on Alpha Pro Tech has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets.