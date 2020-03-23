A Director at Alliance Data Systems (ADS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Alliance Data Systems (ADS), Bruce K. Anderson, bought shares of ADS for $290.6K.

This is Anderson’s first Buy trade following 12 Sell transactions. In addition to Bruce K. Anderson, 3 other ADS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $182.95 and a one-year low of $20.51.

Four different firms, including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Alliance Data Systems has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.