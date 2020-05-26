A Director at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Charles Pollard, bought shares of ALGT for $86K.

Following Charles Pollard’s last ALGT Buy transaction on February 04, 2013, the stock climbed by 22.5%. This recent transaction increases Charles Pollard’s holding in the company by 12.5% to a total of $787.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $183.26 and a one-year low of $60.06. ALGT’s market cap is $1.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10. Currently, Allegiant Travel Company has an average volume of 225.22K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.57, reflecting a -18.1% downside. Five different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in April 2020, ALGT received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Allegiant Travel Company has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products and fixed fee contract air transportation. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.