A Director at Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Allegheny Technologies (ATI), John Pipski, bought shares of ATI for $220.

In addition to John Pipski, 4 other ATI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $25.66 and a one-year low of $4.95. ATI’s market cap is $970 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, reflecting a -25.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Allegheny Technologies has been positive according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components for different industries which include aerospace and defense, oil and gas, chemical process, and electrical energy. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Flat Rolled Products (FRP) segments. The HPMC segment includes production, conversion, and distribution of materials, including products from differentiated alloys, super alloys, and metallic powders. The FRP segment involves in the production, conversion and distribution of nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and stainless steel in a variety of product forms including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and precision rolled strip. The company was founded on August 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.