A Director at Alleghany is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Alleghany (Y), William Lavin, exercised options to sell 1,016 Y shares at $330.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $790.8K.

Following William Lavin’s last Y Sell transaction on May 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 70.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alleghany’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and quarterly net profit of $31.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $712 million. The company has a one-year high of $847.95 and a one-year low of $600.23. Currently, Alleghany has an average volume of 53.48K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.