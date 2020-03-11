A Director at Alleghany is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Alleghany (Y), Jefferson Kirby, exercised options to buy 1,534 Y shares at $316.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $485.9K. The options were close to expired and Jefferson Kirby retained stocks.

Following Jefferson Kirby’s last Y Buy transaction on April 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.9%. In addition to Jefferson Kirby, one other Y executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Alleghany’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and quarterly net profit of $31.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $712 million. The company has a one-year high of $847.95 and a one-year low of $576.10. Currently, Alleghany has an average volume of 63.12K.

Starting in September 2019, Y received 5 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $790.8K worth of Y shares and purchased $485.9K worth of Y shares. The insider sentiment on Alleghany has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jefferson Kirby's trades have generated a 0.6% average return based on past transactions.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.