A Director at Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), Robert S. Harrison, bought shares of ALEX for $111.5K.

Following this transaction Robert S. Harrison’s holding in the company was increased by 35.49% to a total of $424.2K. In addition to Robert S. Harrison, 6 other ALEX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $25.69 and a one-year low of $9.55. Currently, Alexander & Baldwin has an average volume of 792.43K.

The insider sentiment on Alexander & Baldwin has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.