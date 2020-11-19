A Director at Albemarle is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Albemarle (ALB), Luther Kissam, exercised options to sell 164,191 ALB shares at $64.42 a share, for a total transaction value of $20.8M.

Following Luther Kissam’s last ALB Sell transaction on August 26, 2016, the stock climbed by 50.0%. In addition to Luther Kissam, 3 other ALB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $130.21 and a one-year low of $48.89. Currently, Albemarle has an average volume of 365. ALB’s market cap is $13.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.60.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $108.00, reflecting a -100.0% downside. ALB is a controversial stock, with 7 analysts recommending Buy, while 4 recommends selling the stock. Four different firms, including Evercore ISI and KeyBanc, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Albemarle has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment engages in developing and manufacture of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties and reagents. The Bromine Specialties segment consists of bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. The Catalysts segment contain two product lines: clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydro processing catalysts, and heavy oil upgrading that comprises of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.