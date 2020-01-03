A Director at Air T (AIRT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Air T (AIRT), Seth Barkett, sold shares of AIRT for $23.5K.

In addition to Seth Barkett, 3 other AIRT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.14 and a one-year low of $12.51.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $41.1K worth of AIRT shares and purchased $39.84K worth of AIRT shares. The insider sentiment on Air T has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Air T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines.