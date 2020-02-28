A Director at Air Lease (AL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Air Lease (AL), Cheryl Gordon Krongard, bought shares of AL for $94.08K.

This recent transaction increases Cheryl Gordon Krongard’s holding in the company by 7.94% to a total of $1.28 million. This is Krongard’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on LM back in December 2014

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Air Lease’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $549 million and quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $450 million and had a net profit of $138 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.96 and a one-year low of $31.98. Currently, Air Lease has an average volume of 809.41K.

Starting in April 2019, AL received 8 Buy ratings in a row. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AL with a $51.00 price target. Three different firms, including Barclays and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Air Lease has been neutral according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cheryl Gordon Krongard’s trades have generated a 10.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.