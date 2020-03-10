A Director at Air Lease (AL) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Air Lease (AL), Cheryl Gordon Krongard, bought shares of AL for $97.83K.

Following this transaction Cheryl Gordon Krongard’s holding in the company was increased by 8.83% to a total of $1.18 million. In addition to Cheryl Gordon Krongard, 2 other AL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Air Lease’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $549 million and quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $450 million and had a net profit of $138 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.96 and a one-year low of $31.16. AL’s market cap is $3.62B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.28.

Starting in April 2019, AL received 8 Buy ratings in a row. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AL with a $51.00 price target. Three different firms, including Barclays and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Air Lease has been positive according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.