A Director at Agree Realty (ADC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Agree Realty (ADC), William Rubenfaer, bought shares of ADC for $135.8K.

Following William Rubenfaer’s last ADC Buy transaction on May 16, 2017, the stock climbed by 28.1%. Following this transaction William Rubenfaer’s holding in the company was increased by 9.63% to a total of $1.57 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Agree Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.5 million and quarterly net profit of $20.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.37 million and had a net profit of $15.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.54 and a one-year low of $56.46. Currently, Agree Realty has an average volume of 306.67K.

Starting in February 2019, ADC received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Citigroup and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Agree Realty has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Rubenfaer’s trades have generated a 29.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants.