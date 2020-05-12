A Director at AGNC Investment (AGNC) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at AGNC Investment (AGNC), Morris Davis, sold shares of AGNC for $49.84K.

In addition to Morris Davis, 2 other AGNC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.65 and a one-year low of $6.25.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.53, reflecting a -14.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $49.84K worth of AGNC shares and purchased $2.58M worth of AGNC shares. The insider sentiment on AGNC Investment has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. The firm’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or U.S. Government agency. The company was founded on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

