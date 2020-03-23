A Director at Agilysys (AGYS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Agilysys (AGYS), Melvin Keating, bought shares of AGYS for $18.73K.

This recent transaction increases Melvin Keating’s holding in the company by 3.67% to a total of $450.3K. In addition to Melvin Keating, 3 other AGYS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Agilysys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.99 million and GAAP net loss of $2.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.17 and a one-year low of $12.61. Currently, Agilysys has an average volume of 260.19K.

Starting in October 2019, AGYS received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $159.3K worth of AGYS shares and purchased $246.8K worth of AGYS shares. The insider sentiment on Agilysys has been neutral according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Melvin Keating’s trades have generated a -15.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.