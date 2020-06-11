A Director at Affiliated Managers (AMG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Affiliated Managers (AMG), Dwight Churchill, bought shares of AMG for $77.94K.

Following Dwight Churchill’s last AMG Buy transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 24.1%. This recent transaction increases Dwight Churchill’s holding in the company by 11.03% to a total of $772.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.07 and a one-year low of $44.37. AMG’s market cap is $3.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.60. Currently, Affiliated Managers has an average volume of 107.85K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $67.75, reflecting a 8.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Affiliated Managers has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dwight Churchill’s trades have generated a 15.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in a diverse group of growing, boutique investment management firms. The firm provides assistance to investment management firms in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.