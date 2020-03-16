A Director at AES (AES) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at AES (AES), John Morse, bought shares of AES for $129.9K.

This recent transaction increases John Morse’s holding in the company by 1000% to a total of $143K. This is Morse’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on HSNI back in May 2015

The company has a one-year high of $21.23 and a one-year low of $11.70. AES’s market cap is $8.64B and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.75.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU, and Corporate and Other.