A Director at Aegion (AEGN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Aegion (AEGN), Stephen Cortinovis, bought shares of AEGN for $32.62K.

This is Cortinovis’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on PLXS back in November 2019 This recent transaction increases Stephen Cortinovis’ holding in the company by 2.25% to a total of $1.46 million.

The company has a one-year high of $23.65 and a one-year low of $14.12. Currently, Aegion has an average volume of 96.47K.

Stephen Cortinovis' trades have generated a 3.4% average return based on past transactions.

Aegion Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure protection, maintenance, and rehabilitation. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment focuses on the municipal water and wastewater pipeline sector.