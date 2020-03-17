A Director at Advaxis (ADXS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Advaxis (ADXS), Roni Appel, sold shares of ADXS for $1,703.

This is Appel’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $10.80 and a one-year low of $0.21.

Roni Appel's trades have generated a -67.7% average return based on past transactions.

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins.