A Director at Adtran (ADTN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Adtran (ADTN), Roy Nichols, sold shares of ADTN for $218.4K.

In addition to Roy Nichols, one other ADTN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.81 and a one-year low of $6.90. Currently, Adtran has an average volume of 270.01K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $218.4K worth of ADTN shares and purchased $177.2K worth of ADTN shares. The insider sentiment on Adtran has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications equipment. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.