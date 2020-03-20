A Director at ACNB (ACNB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at ACNB (ACNB), Daniel Potts, bought shares of ACNB for $20.18K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Potts’ holding in the company by 23.79% to a total of $124.5K. Following Daniel Potts’ last ACNB Buy transaction on June 20, 2012, the stock climbed by 12.8%.

Based on ACNB’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.99 million and quarterly net profit of $5.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.13 million and had a net profit of $5.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.57 and a one-year low of $20.05. ACNB’s market cap is $207.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.12.

The insider sentiment on ACNB has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.