A Director at ABM Industries (ABM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at ABM Industries (ABM), Linda Chavez, sold shares of ABM for $50.48K.

The company has a one-year high of $40.78 and a one-year low of $19.79. Currently, ABM Industries has an average volume of 284.94K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.75, reflecting a -18.5% downside.

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues. It also provides vehicle maintenance services to rental car providers. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technology & Manufacturing segment provides janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping & grounds, facilities engineering and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges and universities. The Technical Solutions segment engages in mechanical and electrical services. The company was founded by Morris Rosenberg in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, NY.