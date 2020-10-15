A Director at ABM Industries (ABM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at ABM Industries (ABM), Linda Chavez, sold shares of ABM for $50.14K.

Following Linda Chavez’s last ABM Sell transaction on September 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $40.78 and a one-year low of $19.79. Currently, ABM Industries has an average volume of 193.52K.

The insider sentiment on ABM Industries has been negative according to 127 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues. It also provides vehicle maintenance services to rental car providers. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technology & Manufacturing segment provides janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping & grounds, facilities engineering and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges and universities. The Technical Solutions segment engages in mechanical and electrical services. The company was founded by Morris Rosenberg in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, NY.