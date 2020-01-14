A Director at AAR (AIR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at AAR (AIR), Anthony Anderson, sold shares of AIR for $270.6K.

Following Anthony Anderson’s last AIR Sell transaction on April 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.8%. In addition to Anthony Anderson, 5 other AIR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AAR’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $561 million and quarterly net profit of $14.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $493 million and had a net profit of $6.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.78 and a one-year low of $29.84. AIR’s market cap is $1.6B and the company has a P/E ratio of 498.91.

The insider sentiment on AAR has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services.