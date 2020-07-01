A Director at 22nd Century (XXII) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at 22nd Century (XXII), Nora Sullivan, bought shares of XXII for $17.16K.

Following this transaction Nora Sullivan’s holding in the company was increased by 7.68% to a total of $239.1K.

Based on 22nd Century’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.06 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,028,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.07 million. Currently, 22nd Century has an average volume of 875.35K. The company has a one-year high of $2.46 and a one-year low of $0.60.

The insider sentiment on 22nd Century has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company, which engages in the development of technology that will allow to increase or decrease the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes, and verfola. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Clarence, NY.