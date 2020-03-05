A Director at 1St Source (SRCE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at 1St Source (SRCE), Daniel B. Fitzpatrick, bought shares of SRCE for $21.11K.

Following Daniel B. Fitzpatrick’s last SRCE Buy transaction on November 29, 2012, the stock climbed by 27.9%. Following this transaction Daniel B. Fitzpatrick’s holding in the company was increased by 1.45% to a total of $1.5 million.

Based on 1St Source’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $94.82 million and quarterly net profit of $21.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.33 million and had a net profit of $21.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.42 and a one-year low of $40.35. Currently, 1St Source has an average volume of 42.81K.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses.