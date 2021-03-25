9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Receives a New Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.1% and a 54.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

9 Meters Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, implying a 198.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.26 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average volume of 10.68M.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It foucs on developing novel medicines for autoimmune inflammatory disease. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.