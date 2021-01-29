9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) on January 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

9 Meters Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.75, representing a 277.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

9 Meters Biopharma’s market cap is currently $217.6M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 66.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMTR in relation to earlier this year.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It foucs on developing novel medicines for autoimmune inflammatory disease. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

