89bio (ETNB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 58.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $50.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 89bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETNB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.